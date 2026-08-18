Trustmi Vendor Onboarding and Management Description

Trustmi Vendor Onboarding and Management is a platform designed to secure and automate the vendor onboarding and lifecycle management process, with a focus on preventing payment fraud and reducing manual errors. Core functionality: - Provides a dedicated vendor onboarding portal where organizations can configure workflows to match their internal processes - Validates vendor data and bank account information in real-time during onboarding and throughout the vendor lifecycle - Uses behavioral AI to automate security controls and validate vendor files and data at each stage of the vendor lifecycle - Performs automated, real-time sanctions screening to support regulatory compliance - Detects and alerts on suspicious activity such as vendor email compromise and fraudulent bank account changes - Assigns trust scores to vendors based on identity, sanctions status, file validation, email checks, and bank validation - Provides access to a network of pre-verified vendors to reduce onboarding friction - Integrates via API with ERP, email, and payment systems The platform addresses threats including business email compromise (BEC), vendor impersonation, account takeover, and socially engineered payment fraud. It targets finance and security teams responsible for accounts payable and vendor management processes. Key use cases: - Securing new vendor setup and bank account validation - Automating change request validation for existing vendor details - Maintaining ongoing compliance with sanctions lists and regulatory requirements such as Nacha ACH rules