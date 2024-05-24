HUMAN Account Takeover Description

HUMAN Account Takeover is a security solution that protects online accounts from automated and human-led account takeover attacks. The product blocks mass credential stuffing attempts and brute force attacks at the login stage, neutralizes compromised credentials before they can be exploited, and monitors account activities for unauthorized behavior. The solution provides defense-in-depth protection across the full user journey, including pre-login, at-login, and post-login stages. It detects threats from bots, humans, and AI-driven attacks. The platform offers credential intelligence capabilities to identify and render compromised usernames and passwords useless before attackers can leverage them. HUMAN Account Takeover includes customizable rule creation and automated response mechanisms that trigger when specific conditions are met. Custom actions can be built via API to interface with internal systems. The solution provides granular insights into bot actions, characteristics, and behavioral patterns to support fraud investigations. The platform continuously evaluates activities within accounts to detect fraudulent behavior and can automatically remediate breached accounts. It integrates with AWS CloudFront for edge deployment to minimize latency while maximizing protection. The solution is part of the HUMAN Sightline platform and benefits from threat intelligence provided by the Satori Threat Intelligence Team.