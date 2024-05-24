VerSprite PASTA Threat Modeling eBook Description

VerSprite PASTA Threat Modeling eBook is an educational resource that documents the Process for Attack Simulation and Threat Analysis (PASTA) methodology. This resource describes a seven-step risk-based threat modeling process designed to align business objectives with technical requirements. The eBook covers a methodology that incorporates business impact analysis as part of the threat modeling process. The approach combines an attacker-centric perspective on potential threats with business risk and threat impact analysis, producing asset-centric outputs. The PASTA methodology documented in this eBook addresses threat management, threat enumeration, and scoring. It considers compliance requirements alongside technical security concerns and involves key decision-makers in the threat modeling process. The resource is intended for organizations seeking to align threat modeling activities with strategic business objectives and treat cyber threat mitigation as a business problem rather than solely a technical exercise. The methodology expands cybersecurity responsibilities beyond IT departments to include broader organizational stakeholders.