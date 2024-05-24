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VerSprite PASTA Threat Modeling eBook

by VerSprite

eBook on PASTA risk-based threat modeling methodology

Threat Management Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Threat ModelingResourcesEducationSecurity Strategy+2
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VerSprite PASTA Threat Modeling eBook Description

VerSprite PASTA Threat Modeling eBook is an educational resource that documents the Process for Attack Simulation and Threat Analysis (PASTA) methodology. This resource describes a seven-step risk-based threat modeling process designed to align business objectives with technical requirements. The eBook covers a methodology that incorporates business impact analysis as part of the threat modeling process. The approach combines an attacker-centric perspective on potential threats with business risk and threat impact analysis, producing asset-centric outputs. The PASTA methodology documented in this eBook addresses threat management, threat enumeration, and scoring. It considers compliance requirements alongside technical security concerns and involves key decision-makers in the threat modeling process. The resource is intended for organizations seeking to align threat modeling activities with strategic business objectives and treat cyber threat mitigation as a business problem rather than solely a technical exercise. The methodology expands cybersecurity responsibilities beyond IT departments to include broader organizational stakeholders.

VerSprite PASTA Threat Modeling eBook FAQ

Common questions about VerSprite PASTA Threat Modeling eBook including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

VerSprite PASTA Threat Modeling eBook is eBook on PASTA risk-based threat modeling methodology developed by VerSprite. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Threat Modeling, Resources, Education.

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