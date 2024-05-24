Tanium Certificate Manager Description

Tanium Certificate Manager is a certificate lifecycle management solution that provides visibility and control over digital certificates across IT environments. The product discovers certificates deployed throughout an organization's infrastructure and tracks their location, health, and status in real-time. The solution monitors certificate expiration dates and provides automated alerts to prevent business disruptions caused by expired certificates. It identifies the Certificate Authorities that issued certificates to detect unauthorized or rogue certificates from untrusted sources. Tanium Certificate Manager assesses certificate vulnerabilities by identifying certificates with weak encryption that could expose sensitive data to theft. The platform includes a dashboard interface that displays certificate inventory, expiration timelines, and certificate details. The product operates as part of the Tanium platform and is designed to prevent business outages by ensuring organizations can manage their certificate infrastructure proactively. It addresses the challenge of certificate visibility by enabling teams to discover what certificates exist in their environment before they can be properly managed.