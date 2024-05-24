SecureW2 JOINNOW DYNAMIC PKI Description

SecureW2 JOINNOW DYNAMIC PKI is a certificate lifecycle management platform that automates X.509 certificate issuance, renewal, and revocation based on real-time security signals. The system integrates with IAM, MDM, and XDR tools to continuously validate trust and adapt certificate permissions according to current user roles, device posture, and security context. The platform supports modern enrollment protocols including ACME DA, Dynamic SCEP, and EST for automated lifecycle management. It provides certificate-based authentication for multiple use cases including 802.1X network access, SSO and web applications, ZTNA/VPN, passwordless desktop login, and guest Wi-Fi access. Dynamic PKI evaluates trust continuously rather than validating identity once at issuance. Certificates automatically adjust scope, renew, or revoke based on real-time signals from identity providers, device management systems, and security infrastructure. The policy engine performs risk assessment and adaptive enforcement to eliminate static trust vulnerabilities. The system supports diverse identity types including human users, application workloads, and non-human identities such as CI/CD pipelines, containers, service accounts, and IoT devices. Hardware-bound security is enforced through TPM 2.0, Secure Enclave, or Trusted Execution Environment verification. CertIQ provides ML-powered anomaly detection and spoofing detection capabilities. The platform includes native integrations with MDM platforms and supports BYOD and unmanaged device scenarios with appropriate access controls.