Unified API platform for building native integrations across security & IT ops tools.
Unified API platform for building native integrations across security & IT ops tools.
Synqly Mesh Integration Platform is a unified API platform designed to help security and IT operations vendors build and deliver native integrations across a broad ecosystem of providers. It abstracts the complexity of point-to-point integrations by providing a single, standardized API layer that connects security products to a wide range of third-party tools and services. The platform is structured around several core components: - Mesh Integration Platform: The central unified API layer that enables security and IT ops vendors to deliver native integrations without building individual connectors from scratch. - Embedded for Secure Environments: An OEM-focused module that enables integrations within regulated or air-gapped environments. - Bridge for Private Networks: Extends integration capabilities into private networks and cloud environments where direct connectivity is restricted. - Model Context Protocol (MCP): Provides AI systems with access to Synqly's ecosystem of security and IT ops providers, enabling AI-driven workflows. Key features include: - Adaptive Data Mapping: Customizable, scalable data transformation across integrated providers. - Connect UI: A pre-built connector interface for embedding integration configuration into products. - Native Integrations: Pre-built connectors across categories such as SIEM, endpoint security, IAM, vulnerability management, ticketing, cloud security, asset management, application security, and data storage. - Security-First Architecture: Built-in security controls for the integration layer itself. - Mock Providers: Simulated provider environments for integration testing. The platform targets security vendors and enterprise security teams looking to reduce integration development overhead and standardize connectivity across their security stack.
Common questions about Synqly Mesh Integration Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Synqly Mesh Integration Platform is Unified API platform for building native integrations across security & IT ops tools, developed by Synqly. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Security Orchestration, REST API, Workflow.
Synqly Mesh Integration Platform offers the following core capabilities:
Synqly Mesh Integration Platform integrates natively with Application Security, Asset Management, Cloud Security, Data Storage, Endpoint Security, Identity Access Management, SIEM, Ticketing and Notifications, Vulnerability Management. Integration support lets security teams connect Synqly Mesh Integration Platform to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Synqly Mesh Integration Platform is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize security operations. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Synqly Mesh Integration Platform is built for security teams handling Security Orchestration, REST API, Workflow, Security Tools. It supports workflows including unified api layer for security and it ops integrations, adaptive data mapping for customizable integration workflows, connect ui for embedded connector configuration. Teams typically adopt Synqly Mesh Integration Platform when they need to security operations capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/synqly-mesh-integration-platform
Synqly Mesh Integration Platform is a commercial Security Operations solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.synqly.com/ or contact Synqly directly.
Popular alternatives to Synqly Mesh Integration Platform include:
Compare all Synqly Mesh Integration Platform alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/synqly-mesh-integration-platform
Synqly Mesh Integration Platform is for security teams and organizations that need Security Orchestration, REST API, Workflow, Security Tools, Cloud Native. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Security Operations tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/security-operations
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