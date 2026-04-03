Synqly Mesh Integration Platform Description

Synqly Mesh Integration Platform is a unified API platform designed to help security and IT operations vendors build and deliver native integrations across a broad ecosystem of providers. It abstracts the complexity of point-to-point integrations by providing a single, standardized API layer that connects security products to a wide range of third-party tools and services. The platform is structured around several core components: - Mesh Integration Platform: The central unified API layer that enables security and IT ops vendors to deliver native integrations without building individual connectors from scratch. - Embedded for Secure Environments: An OEM-focused module that enables integrations within regulated or air-gapped environments. - Bridge for Private Networks: Extends integration capabilities into private networks and cloud environments where direct connectivity is restricted. - Model Context Protocol (MCP): Provides AI systems with access to Synqly's ecosystem of security and IT ops providers, enabling AI-driven workflows. Key features include: - Adaptive Data Mapping: Customizable, scalable data transformation across integrated providers. - Connect UI: A pre-built connector interface for embedding integration configuration into products. - Native Integrations: Pre-built connectors across categories such as SIEM, endpoint security, IAM, vulnerability management, ticketing, cloud security, asset management, application security, and data storage. - Security-First Architecture: Built-in security controls for the integration layer itself. - Mock Providers: Simulated provider environments for integration testing. The platform targets security vendors and enterprise security teams looking to reduce integration development overhead and standardize connectivity across their security stack.