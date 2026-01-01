SilverSky Insight Vulnerability Management
Managed vulnerability scanning and prioritization service with risk scoring
SilverSky Insight Vulnerability Management Description
SilverSky Insight Vulnerability Management is a managed service that provides continuous vulnerability scanning and risk-based prioritization for enterprise environments. The service performs autonomous security validation with continuous scanning capabilities that require minimal operational overhead from the customer. The platform includes a Real Life Exploit Validation system that uses threat intelligence to identify which vulnerabilities are being actively exploited in the wild. This allows organizations to prioritize remediation efforts based on actual threat activity rather than theoretical risk scores. The service provides complete asset inventory visibility across the organization and includes kill chain prediction capabilities. It features a contextual risk scoring system that translates technical vulnerabilities into business risk metrics, helping organizations understand their true cyber risk exposure. The platform consolidates security data into a single view and generates vulnerability reports that provide estate overview information. The service is designed to reduce the operational burden of vulnerability management by automating scan scheduling, fix validation, and alert review processes. SilverSky operates as a managed security service provider with experience in government networks and compliance-focused environments. The vulnerability management service is part of their broader security platform that includes detection, response, and protection capabilities.
SilverSky Insight Vulnerability Management FAQ
Common questions about SilverSky Insight Vulnerability Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
SilverSky Insight Vulnerability Management is Managed vulnerability scanning and prioritization service with risk scoring developed by SilverSky. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Asset Inventory, Automation, Compliance.
