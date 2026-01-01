Secureframe Trust
Platform for managing security questionnaires and showcasing security posture
Secureframe Trust
Platform for managing security questionnaires and showcasing security posture
Secureframe Trust Description
Secureframe Trust is a platform designed to help organizations manage security questionnaires and communicate their security posture to prospects and customers. The product combines three main components: Trust Center, Knowledge Base, and ML-powered Questionnaires. The Trust Center allows organizations to publicly showcase their security, compliance, and privacy measures. It enables prospects and customers to self-serve or request sensitive security documents, with administrators able to review, approve, or deny resource requests. The ML-powered questionnaire automation feature uses machine learning to respond to RFPs and security questionnaires by pulling answers from past responses with stated accuracy of 90%+. This functionality aims to reduce the time spent on manual questionnaire completion. The Knowledge Base serves as a centralized repository for security, privacy, and compliance information. When integrated with Secureframe Comply, it maintains up-to-date answers to security questions that can be tagged and edited by subject matter experts. The Knowledge Base is accessible through a Chrome extension, allowing team members to access security answers directly from their browser. The platform is designed to streamline the security review process for both the organization and its customers, reducing the time required to respond to security documentation requests.
Secureframe Trust FAQ
Common questions about Secureframe Trust including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Secureframe Trust is Platform for managing security questionnaires and showcasing security posture developed by Secureframe. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Chrome Extension.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership