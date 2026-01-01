Secureframe Trust Logo

Secureframe Trust

Platform for managing security questionnaires and showcasing security posture

GRC
Commercial
Secureframe Trust is a platform designed to help organizations manage security questionnaires and communicate their security posture to prospects and customers. The product combines three main components: Trust Center, Knowledge Base, and ML-powered Questionnaires. The Trust Center allows organizations to publicly showcase their security, compliance, and privacy measures. It enables prospects and customers to self-serve or request sensitive security documents, with administrators able to review, approve, or deny resource requests. The ML-powered questionnaire automation feature uses machine learning to respond to RFPs and security questionnaires by pulling answers from past responses with stated accuracy of 90%+. This functionality aims to reduce the time spent on manual questionnaire completion. The Knowledge Base serves as a centralized repository for security, privacy, and compliance information. When integrated with Secureframe Comply, it maintains up-to-date answers to security questions that can be tagged and edited by subject matter experts. The Knowledge Base is accessible through a Chrome extension, allowing team members to access security answers directly from their browser. The platform is designed to streamline the security review process for both the organization and its customers, reducing the time required to respond to security documentation requests.

Secureframe Trust is Platform for managing security questionnaires and showcasing security posture developed by Secureframe. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Chrome Extension.

