Securance Executive-Level Incident Response Training Logo

Securance Executive-Level Incident Response Training

by Securance Consulting

Executive-level IR training for leadership decision-making during cyber incidents

Human Risk Commercial
On-Premises|Mid-Market, Enterprise
Executive ProtectionTabletop ExercisesRansomware
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Securance Executive-Level Incident Response Training Description

Securance Executive-Level Incident Response Training is a specialized training program designed for executives, leaders, and stakeholders across enterprise departments to prepare them for their roles during cyber incidents. The training focuses on enabling executive leadership to communicate effectively with internal and external parties and make informed decisions during cyberattacks. The program covers the complete incident response lifecycle, including preparation, identification, notification, containment, eradication, recovery, and lessons learned phases. Training addresses common threat scenarios such as ransomware attacks and defines the specific roles and responsibilities of C-suite executives, general counsel, and public relations teams during incident response. The training is delivered through customized workshops tailored to an organization's specific incident response plan, scenario-based tabletop exercises that simulate critical incidents like ransomware attacks, and executive training templates in PowerPoint format that can be customized, rebranded, and delivered by internal IT teams or converted to e-learning modules for learning management systems. The program is provided by Securance, a consulting firm that employs senior resources with 20 or more years of experience who lead and execute engagements. The training materials and recommendations are delivered in plain language rather than technical jargon to ensure accessibility for all stakeholders.

Securance Executive-Level Incident Response Training FAQ

Common questions about Securance Executive-Level Incident Response Training including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Securance Executive-Level Incident Response Training is Executive-level IR training for leadership decision-making during cyber incidents developed by Securance Consulting. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Executive Protection, Tabletop Exercises, Ransomware.

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