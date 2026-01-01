Sec1 CVEConnect Description

CVEConnect is an API service that provides programmatic access to vulnerability data from CVE databases. The service delivers real-time vulnerability information including CVE IDs, descriptions, severity scores, affected products and versions, references, and publication dates. The API supports customizable queries to retrieve specific vulnerability details based on organizational security requirements. It offers response times under 200 milliseconds and maintains 99.99% uptime. The database contains over 320,000 identified vulnerabilities with daily updates to reflect the latest CVE information. CVEConnect provides multiple subscription tiers ranging from free plans with 100 API calls per month to enterprise plans with unlimited API calls. All plans include access to weekly vulnerability reports and integration support. The API returns responses in JSON format and requires authentication via API keys. The service includes comprehensive documentation with code examples in Java, Python, and JavaScript to facilitate integration with existing security tools and workflows. Organizations can search for vulnerabilities by specific criteria and retrieve detailed information for vulnerability management and security assessment purposes.