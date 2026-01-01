Siemba GenVA Description

Siemba GenVA is an AI-powered vulnerability assessment engine that provides continuous vulnerability scanning and threat prioritization. The platform uses artificial intelligence to correlate vulnerabilities with real-world threats including exploits, malware, and remote execution capabilities, moving beyond traditional severity scoring. The system offers customizable scanning capabilities with TCP/UDP coverage, ICMP discovery, and flexible scheduling options. It automatically groups findings by severity, status, and confidence level to streamline triage processes. GenVA maps vulnerabilities to active exploits and identifies missing patches to help prioritize remediation efforts. The platform includes compliance framework mapping, automatically aligning findings with OWASP, CWE, NIST, PCI, and MITRE standards. It provides efficiency metrics including mean time to remediate (MTTR), vulnerability aging, and risk trend analysis over time. GenVA generates detailed reports with both executive summaries and technical drill-downs. The system provides contextual threat intelligence to help security teams focus on exploitable vulnerabilities rather than managing extensive lists of findings. The platform is designed for continuous assessment rather than static, scheduled scans.