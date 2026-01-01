SAFE Fourth-Party AI Agent
AI agent that identifies fourth-party vendors and shadow vendors via DNS
SAFE Fourth-Party AI Agent
AI agent that identifies fourth-party vendors and shadow vendors via DNS
SAFE Fourth-Party AI Agent Description
SAFE's Fourth-Party AI Agent (ShadowScan) is a component of the SAFE TPRM platform that automatically identifies fourth-party vendors and shadow vendors across an organization's environment. The agent uses AI parsing and DNS intelligence to discover undeclared vendor relationships that may introduce hidden risks. The agent extracts domain values from DNS records using AI parsing, performs pattern recognition through regex and heuristics, and automatically infers and classifies fourth-party relationships. It maps the supply chain extended through DNS analysis and maintains traceability through AI-tagged metadata. The output provides a structured enumeration of fourth-party domains categorized by record type and relationship. Each domain association is tagged with AI-generated metadata to enable security and risk teams to trace how a fourth-party relationship was discovered. The data is visualized in a supply chain map that extends beyond direct third-party relationships. The agent reduces vendor assessment time from 6-10 hours per vendor to under 1 minute per vendor. It addresses challenges related to shadow vendors, fourth-party blind spots, and lack of real-time visibility into vendor data.
SAFE Fourth-Party AI Agent FAQ
Common questions about SAFE Fourth-Party AI Agent including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
SAFE Fourth-Party AI Agent is AI agent that identifies fourth-party vendors and shadow vendors via DNS developed by Safe Security. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Asset Discovery, Automation.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership