Risk Cognizance Enterprise Risk Management Software Logo

Risk Cognizance Enterprise Risk Management Software

AI-powered ERM and GRC platform for compliance, risk, and audit management

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Risk Cognizance Enterprise Risk Management Software Description

Risk Cognizance is an enterprise risk management and governance, risk, and compliance platform designed to manage cybersecurity compliance, risk assessment, and audit processes. The software provides a centralized framework for managing multiple compliance frameworks and regulatory requirements across organizations. The platform includes risk register capabilities, compliance event management, and automated evidence collection for various compliance frameworks. Users can schedule and track compliance events including reporting, audits, training, and operational requirements through an integrated calendar system with iCalendar and Microsoft Word export functionality. The software supports compliance management for DFARS, CMMC, HIPAA, and PCI DSS standards. It provides real-time compliance monitoring with automated reporting and remediation alerts. The platform includes features for assigning control owners by product lines, entities, geographies, or specific groups through a scoping mechanism. Risk Cognizance offers compliance assessment capabilities where users can conduct surveys, assign compliance tests to control owners, and capture non-compliance issues. The platform includes policy and procedure management, reporting templates, and the ability to import and manage regulations, standards, and requirements. The software operates as a cloud-based solution and incorporates AI capabilities for compliance monitoring, risk detection, and workflow optimization. It includes user activity logs for tracking and oversight, automated notifications for compliance deadlines, and customizable compliance categories.

Risk Cognizance Enterprise Risk Management Software FAQ

Common questions about Risk Cognizance Enterprise Risk Management Software including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Risk Cognizance Enterprise Risk Management Software is AI-powered ERM and GRC platform for compliance, risk, and audit management developed by Risk Cognizance. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Audit, Automation.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →