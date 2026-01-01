Risk Cognizance Enterprise Risk Management Software
Risk Cognizance Enterprise Risk Management Software
Risk Cognizance Enterprise Risk Management Software Description
Risk Cognizance is an enterprise risk management and governance, risk, and compliance platform designed to manage cybersecurity compliance, risk assessment, and audit processes. The software provides a centralized framework for managing multiple compliance frameworks and regulatory requirements across organizations. The platform includes risk register capabilities, compliance event management, and automated evidence collection for various compliance frameworks. Users can schedule and track compliance events including reporting, audits, training, and operational requirements through an integrated calendar system with iCalendar and Microsoft Word export functionality. The software supports compliance management for DFARS, CMMC, HIPAA, and PCI DSS standards. It provides real-time compliance monitoring with automated reporting and remediation alerts. The platform includes features for assigning control owners by product lines, entities, geographies, or specific groups through a scoping mechanism. Risk Cognizance offers compliance assessment capabilities where users can conduct surveys, assign compliance tests to control owners, and capture non-compliance issues. The platform includes policy and procedure management, reporting templates, and the ability to import and manage regulations, standards, and requirements. The software operates as a cloud-based solution and incorporates AI capabilities for compliance monitoring, risk detection, and workflow optimization. It includes user activity logs for tracking and oversight, automated notifications for compliance deadlines, and customizable compliance categories.
