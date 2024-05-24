Rapid7 Nexpose Logo

Rapid7 Nexpose

On-premise vulnerability scanner with asset discovery and risk prioritization

Vulnerability Management Commercial
Rapid7 Nexpose Description

Rapid7 Nexpose is an on-premise vulnerability management solution that scans and assesses security vulnerabilities across network environments. The platform provides asset discovery and visibility capabilities to identify devices and systems within the network infrastructure. The solution includes a Real Risk Score system that uses a 1-1000 scale instead of the standard CVSS 1-10 scoring, incorporating factors such as vulnerability age, public exploits, and malware kits to prioritize remediation efforts. This scoring mechanism aims to identify vulnerabilities most likely to be exploited in attacks. Nexpose features Adaptive Security functionality that automatically detects and assesses new devices and vulnerabilities when they access the network. The platform integrates with VMware and AWS environments and connects to the Sonar research project for live monitoring of changing infrastructure. The tool includes policy assessment capabilities to benchmark systems against compliance standards including CIS and NIST. Policy scanning helps organizations evaluate system hardening and configuration compliance. Remediation reporting provides prioritized action lists showing the top 25 remediation steps that would reduce the most risk. Reports include step-by-step instructions for IT teams to address identified vulnerabilities. The platform supports trending reports for tracking security program progress over time. The solution offers a tagging system that allows organizations to categorize and prioritize assets based on business criticality, enabling automated prioritization of systems most important to operations.

Rapid7 Nexpose FAQ

Common questions about Rapid7 Nexpose including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Rapid7 Nexpose is On-premise vulnerability scanner with asset discovery and risk prioritization developed by Rapid7. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Compliance, Network Security.

