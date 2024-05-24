Rapid7 InsightVM Logo

Rapid7 InsightVM

VM solution with AI-driven prioritization and automated remediation workflows

Vulnerability Management
Rapid7 InsightVM Description

Rapid7 InsightVM is a vulnerability management solution that provides visibility across IT environments including endpoints and cloud infrastructure. The platform offers both agent-based and agentless scanning options supported by a unified vulnerability database. The solution uses an Active Risk scoring model that integrates threat context, business impact, and attacker behavior to prioritize vulnerabilities. It incorporates machine learning and threat intelligence from Rapid7 Labs to assess exploitability and attack trends. The Emergent Threat Response (ETR) program flags high-priority CVEs based on current threats. InsightVM includes remediation project management capabilities with task assignment, progress tracking, and SLA compliance measurement. The platform provides step-by-step remediation guidance and integrates with IT operations tools for automated patching workflows. The solution offers dynamic asset discovery, live dashboards, and customizable reporting. It includes policy assessment capabilities for compliance with standards such as CIS, PCI DSS, and HIPAA. Compliance reports can be generated at organization, team, and individual levels. The platform features a unified endpoint agent, integrated threat feeds, and AI-driven CVSS scoring. It provides remediation goals and SLA tracking to measure vulnerability response effectiveness across security and IT teams.

Rapid7 InsightVM is VM solution with AI-driven prioritization and automated remediation workflows developed by Rapid7. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Asset Discovery, Cloud Security.

