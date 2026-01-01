Vanta Questionnaire Automation Description

Vanta Questionnaire Automation is a platform designed to streamline the completion of security questionnaires and vendor assessments. The solution uses AI to generate responses by analyzing a knowledge base built from previous questionnaires, security documentation, and policies uploaded to the platform. The system can process questionnaires in multiple formats including spreadsheets, documents, PDFs, and third-party portals. It automatically generates responses based on historical data and documentation, with the AI reportedly answering 80% or more of security questions automatically. Generated responses include citations and can be customized for tone, length, and specific requirements. The platform maintains an evolving knowledge base that continuously learns from new questionnaires and updated documentation. Users can organize this knowledge base using custom tags for products, regions, industries, and other attributes to deliver tailored responses for different customer profiles. Collaboration features allow teams to assign questions to subject matter experts, comment on responses, and receive notifications via email or Slack. Team members can submit responses directly through Slack integration. The system includes approval workflows to manage review stages and ensure quality control before finalizing questionnaires. Additional capabilities include multi-language support for Spanish, French, German, and Portuguese, automated intake from various tools, reporting and analytics on questionnaire metrics, and policy synchronization to keep responses current with the latest documentation.