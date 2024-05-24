APPSEC MYSECWAY Description

APPSEC MYSECWAY is a compliance management solution designed to help organizations meet the requirements of European Whistleblower Directive EU 2019/1937, transposed into Spanish Law 2/2023. The platform provides an internal information system and ethical channel for reporting regulatory breaches and corruption. The solution offers three deployment models: Software as a Service (SaaS) in multi-tenant infrastructure with Basic and Premium subscription tiers, SaaS on dedicated infrastructure with Premium functionality, and on-premises installation for organizations that prefer to maintain data on their own infrastructure. The platform enables employees to report wrongdoing through a secure and confidential channel, with options for anonymous or identity-protected reporting. It includes functionality for managing complaints, conducting investigations, and protecting whistleblowers from retaliation through identity confidentiality measures. MYSECWAY provides administrative capabilities for managing document permissions, report handling, user access controls, and workgroup creation. The system automates aspects of the investigation process including evidence collection and interview management, and generates reports on complaints received, investigations conducted, and actions taken. The solution is designed to help organizations reduce non-compliance risk, improve whistleblower protection, and increase transparency and accountability in accordance with regulatory requirements.