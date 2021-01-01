Atakama Browser Security Platform: MSP-focused browser security platform with DNS filtering & DLP. built by Atakama. Core capabilities include SaaS application discovery and inventory reporting, Browsing behavior analytics and monitoring dashboards, Anti-phishing, anti-malware, and DNS content/category filtering..

Push Security Browser Extension: Browser security for the AI era. built by Push Security. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of phishing kits and cloned login pages via page structure inspection, Token theft and session hijacking detection, User and session timeline reconstruction for incident investigation..

Both serve the Secure Enterprise Browsers market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.