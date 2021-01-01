Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Atakama Browser Security Platform is a commercial secure enterprise browsers tool by Atakama. Push Security Browser Extension is a commercial secure enterprise browsers tool by Push Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure enterprise browsers fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Atakama Browser Security Platform
MSPs managing browsers across dozens of customer environments will find real value in Atakama Browser Security Platform's multi-tenant architecture and RMM integration, which means policy enforcement and threat response happen without pulling clients out of their existing tools. The platform covers the full NIST Identify and Protect functions, from asset discovery through data exfiltration prevention, and its DNS filtering plus DLP features address the gap most browsers leave open when users bypass authentication or copy sensitive data to personal accounts. Skip this if you need endpoint detection and response beyond the browser layer; Atakama is purpose-built for web threats and user behavior, not lateral movement or post-compromise investigation.
Push Security Browser Extension
Security teams protecting distributed workforces from account takeover will find Push Security Browser Extension's real-time detection of phishing kits and stolen credentials genuinely effective where other endpoint tools fall short. It covers both SMB and Enterprise deployments with MDM-based rapid rollout, and its integration depth across Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Okta, and major SIEM platforms means incident response data flows where your team already looks. This is detection-first; it excels at catching compromised sessions and malicious extensions but offers less depth on forensic reconstruction and incident mitigation compared to full endpoint detection and response platforms.
MSP-focused browser security platform with DNS filtering & DLP.
Browser security for the AI era.
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Common questions about comparing Atakama Browser Security Platform vs Push Security Browser Extension for your secure enterprise browsers needs.
Atakama Browser Security Platform: MSP-focused browser security platform with DNS filtering & DLP. built by Atakama. Core capabilities include SaaS application discovery and inventory reporting, Browsing behavior analytics and monitoring dashboards, Anti-phishing, anti-malware, and DNS content/category filtering..
Push Security Browser Extension: Browser security for the AI era. built by Push Security. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of phishing kits and cloned login pages via page structure inspection, Token theft and session hijacking detection, User and session timeline reconstruction for incident investigation..
Both serve the Secure Enterprise Browsers market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Atakama Browser Security Platform differentiates with SaaS application discovery and inventory reporting, Browsing behavior analytics and monitoring dashboards, Anti-phishing, anti-malware, and DNS content/category filtering. Push Security Browser Extension differentiates with Real-time detection of phishing kits and cloned login pages via page structure inspection, Token theft and session hijacking detection, User and session timeline reconstruction for incident investigation.
Atakama Browser Security Platform is developed by Atakama. Push Security Browser Extension is developed by Push Security founded in 2021-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Atakama Browser Security Platform integrates with RMM (Remote Monitoring and Management), Microsoft Intune, Group Policy Object (GPO), PSA (Professional Services Automation) platforms. Push Security Browser Extension integrates with Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Okta, Microsoft Teams, Slack and 9 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Atakama Browser Security Platform and Push Security Browser Extension serve similar Secure Enterprise Browsers use cases: both are Secure Enterprise Browsers tools, both cover Browser Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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