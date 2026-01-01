FortifyData Risk-Based Vulnerability Management Logo

FortifyData Risk-Based Vulnerability Management

Risk-based vuln mgmt platform with asset context & threat intelligence

FortifyData Risk-Based Vulnerability Management Description

FortifyData Risk-Based Vulnerability Management is a cyber risk management platform that prioritizes vulnerabilities based on organizational context rather than generic CVSS scores. The platform considers asset classification, threat likelihood, and business impact to determine which vulnerabilities pose the most risk to an organization. The solution provides continuous discovery and monitoring of both internal and external attack surfaces, including networks, cloud environments, web applications, and APIs. It automatically identifies known and unknown internet-facing assets to maintain an inventory of the attack surface. The platform integrates threat intelligence feeds that update hourly to prioritize risks according to threats targeting specific industries and technologies. It identifies external assets susceptible to known threat activities such as malware and can detect threat signatures on systems and files through internal agents. The threat intelligence data influences the threat likelihood calculation and adjusts risk prioritization dynamically. FortifyData contextualizes vulnerabilities through asset classification and considers custom mitigation or compensating controls in its analysis. This approach aims to reduce manual analysis time and prevent misdirection of resources toward high CVSS vulnerabilities on non-critical assets.

