NetSPI Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) Description

NetSPI Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) provides human-delivered penetration testing services across multiple technology domains. The service employs over 350 in-house penetration testers who conduct security assessments for various environments and systems. The platform offers penetration testing for web applications, APIs, mobile applications (Android and iOS), thick client applications, and virtual applications. Testing covers file system, memory, network communications, and graphical user interface components. Cloud penetration testing services support AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud infrastructures. Network penetration testing includes internal, external, wireless, host-based, and virtual desktop network assessments. Hardware systems testing covers automotive, medical devices, IoT, ATM, and operational technology environments. The service also provides mainframe penetration testing for z/OS systems, including CICS/IMS region and application testing. Additional services include AI/ML penetration testing with LLM testing and jailbreaking capabilities, red team operations, social engineering assessments (email, phone, physical), detective controls testing, secure code review with SAST tools, cybersecurity maturity assessments, threat modeling, SaaS security assessments for Salesforce and Microsoft 365, and merger and acquisition security assessments. The PTaaS model enables continuous engagement with security experts who operate as an extension of internal security teams.

NetSPI Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) is a Services solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Application Security, Cloud Security.

