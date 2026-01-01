Siemba Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS)
Siemba Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) Description
Siemba Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) is a managed security service that provides continuous, on-demand penetration testing through a combination of human expertise and platform-based testing. The service addresses evolving threat landscapes through real-time security assessments. The platform offers enterprise and asset-level dashboards that provide visibility into testing progress, findings, and risks. Users can configure test requirements, schedule automated recurring penetration tests, and upload multiple assets for testing in bulk. The service includes access to ethical hackers who conduct penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, and security audits. Testing can be scheduled in advance to provide budget predictability, and the platform supports automated scheduling at desired frequencies. Reporting capabilities include downloadable and shareable pentest reports with daily updates on tests in progress. Reports provide analysis by assets, tests, findings, and blockers. The platform includes risk analysis features to support remediation decisions. The service provides industry-specific cybersecurity insights, trends, and access to market research reports, whitepapers, and webinars. Collaboration features enable priority support and communication with security professionals through the enterprise dashboard.
