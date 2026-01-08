JFrog ML
Platform for building, deploying, managing & monitoring AI/ML workflows & models
JFrog ML
Platform for building, deploying, managing & monitoring AI/ML workflows & models
Founder & Fractional CISO
Not sure if JFrog ML is right for your team?
Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.
→Align tool selection with your actual business goals
→Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)
→Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs
→Stop researching, start deciding
→Questions that reveal if the tool actually works
→Most companies never ask these
→The costs vendors hide in contracts
→How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing
JFrog ML Description
JFrog ML is a platform designed to manage the complete AI/ML lifecycle from development to production. The solution combines MLOps, AI Catalog, and Feature Store capabilities to support data scientists, ML engineers, and AI developers in deploying AI and ML services. The platform provides model training, deployment, and monitoring capabilities for various model types including GenAI, LLMs, and traditional ML models. Users can train and fine-tune models, then deploy them at scale through live API endpoints, Kafka streams, or batch inference. The system includes real-time monitoring and alerting for deployed models. The AI Catalog component consolidates AI models in a unified hub with centralized control, security, and regulatory compliance features. The Feature Store manages feature engineering and data pipelines, allowing users to ingest and process data from multiple sources. JFrog ML integrates with existing DevSecOps workflows and supports multi-cloud deployments across AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure. Organizations can deploy on JFrog's infrastructure or their own cloud environment. The platform supports A/B testing for model deployments and provides feature lifecycle management capabilities. The solution aims to bring DevOps practices to AI/ML development, enabling collaboration between DevOps, security teams, ML engineers, data scientists, and product managers within a single platform.
JFrog ML FAQ
Common questions about JFrog ML including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
JFrog ML is Platform for building, deploying, managing & monitoring AI/ML workflows & models developed by JFrog. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, AWS, Azure.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership