Ivanti Neurons for RBVM

Risk-based vuln mgmt platform prioritizing threats using contextual intel

Vulnerability Management
Ivanti Neurons for RBVM Description

Ivanti Neurons for RBVM is a risk-based vulnerability management platform that prioritizes vulnerabilities based on threat context rather than traditional severity scoring. The platform continuously correlates infrastructure data with vulnerability information, threat intelligence, manual penetration test findings, and business asset criticality to measure risk and guide remediation activities. The solution ingests data from network scanners, vulnerability findings from over 100 sources, and manual research findings. It uses a proprietary Vulnerability Risk Rating (VRR) system that considers both intrinsic vulnerability attributes and real-world threat context, providing an alternative to CVSS scoring. The platform includes Ivanti RS³, a proprietary scoring methodology that quantifies organizational risk profiles. The platform offers automation capabilities for common tasks, service-level agreement automations for setting vulnerability closure deadlines, and automated notifications for real-time alerts. Users can access pre-built dashboards designed for different roles from SOC analysts to executives, or create custom dashboards. Role-based access control enables secure access for different personnel across the organization. The solution provides threat-based views to identify how specific threats manifest in an environment, with the ability to create and share custom views. It includes bidirectional integrations with ticketing systems to coordinate remediation processes. The platform can deliver prioritized vulnerability lists directly to patch management systems via API integration.

Ivanti Neurons for RBVM is Risk-based vuln mgmt platform prioritizing threats using contextual intel developed by Ivanti. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Vulnerability Management, Risk Assessment, Threat Intelligence.

