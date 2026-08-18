Honeycake CLI Description

Honeycake CLI is a command-line interface tool for document encryption, access control, and redaction. It operates headlessly and mirrors the functionality of the Honeycake desktop application. Core functionality: - Encrypts files into a proprietary .cake format using a "bake" command - Decrypts files using an "unbake" command - Supports batch encryption of entire directories, including recursive subdirectory traversal Access control: - Grants and denies access to specific users by email address - Supports group-level grants and denials using organization group IDs - Enforces time-to-live (TTL) expiry on encrypted files (e.g., 30d, 1w, 24h) PDF-specific features: - Boxed redactions defined by coordinate (x, y, width, height) per page, specified via JSON - Par-baked format (.cake.pdf): redacted version visible to all, original recoverable by authorized users - Fully-baked format (.pdf.cake): file accessible only to authorized Honeycake users - Page-level encryption: each PDF page can carry its own encryption key and grant/deny list Layered encryption: - Field-level encryption configured via a .hcrc configuration file placed alongside files - Per-file overrides supported via .{filename}.hcrc naming convention - Can be disabled per-command with --no-layered flag Automation support: - Structured JSON output (--output=json) for use in scripts, CI pipelines, and MCP agents - Browser-based and email-based authentication flows for headless environments - Ingredients feature: attaches a searchable label/summary to sealed files Authentication: - Email code login, browser-based PKCE login, PIN-based verification - Supports multiple environments: local, dev, staging, production