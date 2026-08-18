CLI tool for file encryption, redaction, and access control with TTL support.
CLI tool for file encryption, redaction, and access control with TTL support.
Honeycake CLI is a command-line interface tool for document encryption, access control, and redaction. It operates headlessly and mirrors the functionality of the Honeycake desktop application. Core functionality: - Encrypts files into a proprietary .cake format using a "bake" command - Decrypts files using an "unbake" command - Supports batch encryption of entire directories, including recursive subdirectory traversal Access control: - Grants and denies access to specific users by email address - Supports group-level grants and denials using organization group IDs - Enforces time-to-live (TTL) expiry on encrypted files (e.g., 30d, 1w, 24h) PDF-specific features: - Boxed redactions defined by coordinate (x, y, width, height) per page, specified via JSON - Par-baked format (.cake.pdf): redacted version visible to all, original recoverable by authorized users - Fully-baked format (.pdf.cake): file accessible only to authorized Honeycake users - Page-level encryption: each PDF page can carry its own encryption key and grant/deny list Layered encryption: - Field-level encryption configured via a .hcrc configuration file placed alongside files - Per-file overrides supported via .{filename}.hcrc naming convention - Can be disabled per-command with --no-layered flag Automation support: - Structured JSON output (--output=json) for use in scripts, CI pipelines, and MCP agents - Browser-based and email-based authentication flows for headless environments - Ingredients feature: attaches a searchable label/summary to sealed files Authentication: - Email code login, browser-based PKCE login, PIN-based verification - Supports multiple environments: local, dev, staging, production
Common questions about Honeycake CLI including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Honeycake CLI is CLI tool for file encryption, redaction, and access control with TTL support, developed by Honeycake. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Encryption, PDF, Permissions.
Honeycake CLI offers the following core capabilities:
Honeycake CLI is deployed as a on-premises solution, suited to startup, smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize data protection. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Honeycake CLI is built for security teams handling Encryption, PDF, Permissions, Key Management. It supports workflows including file encryption and decryption via bake/unbake commands, batch directory encryption with recursive subdirectory support, per-user and per-group access grants and denials via email or group id. Teams typically adopt Honeycake CLI when they need to data protection capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/honeycake-cli
Honeycake CLI is a commercial Data Protection solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://honeycakefiles.com/cli.html or contact Honeycake directly.
Popular alternatives to Honeycake CLI include:
Compare all Honeycake CLI alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/honeycake-cli
Honeycake CLI is for security teams and organizations that need Encryption, PDF, Permissions, Key Management, CI/CD. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Data Protection tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/data-protection
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
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