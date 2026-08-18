Honeycake Ingredients Description

Honeycake Ingredients is a feature of the Honeycake file encryption platform that attaches a searchable, plaintext label to encrypted files. The label is rendered as the visible layer of a .cake.pdf file, while the encrypted document remains sealed underneath. This allows document management systems, search engines, and AI agents to index and read the label without accessing the protected content. How it works: - A user writes or AI-drafts a one-page label (summary, abstract, or table of contents) for a document - The label is baked onto the top of the encrypted file as a standard PDF text layer - The resulting .cake.pdf file is indexable by any system that reads PDFs, with no additional integration required - Access to the underlying encrypted document is still controlled by cryptographic keys Key characteristics: - The label is public by design and not revocable once baked; users must opt in per file - The encrypted payload is not modified by the labeling process; the seal is verified at bake time - AI agents can ingest the label for triage and routing without ever accessing the plaintext document - Available via CLI with a single flag; desktop app and Portal support is planned but not yet shipped The feature is accessed through the honeycake CLI tool using the --ingredients flag, or via a bakedir command for batch processing of directories. It is described as an advanced option and is never applied by default.