Haekka HIPAA Privacy is a security awareness training course designed to educate employees on HIPAA compliance requirements. The training consists of 12 lessons covering topics including Protected Health Information (PHI), organizations and agreements under HIPAA, business associates and subcontractors, the Privacy Rule, minimum necessary standard, the Security Rule, security incidents and data breaches, HIPAA and cloud computing, de-identification and retention of PHI, training requirements, penalties, and audits. The course was developed by the Haekka team based on experience supporting over 1,000 HIPAA audits for technology companies. The training includes real-life scenarios, videos, slides, and text to accommodate different learning preferences. It is intended for all employees and meets the training requirements specified in the HIPAA Privacy Rule. When offered quarterly, the training also satisfies the more stringent training requirements of HITRUST. The 2021 version was updated from the earlier 2020 release to reflect changes in technology and the work environment, incorporating feedback from thousands of employees who completed the previous version.