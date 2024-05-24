Inspired eLearning Privacy Training Description

Inspired eLearning Privacy Training is a compliance-focused training platform that provides courses on privacy regulations and data protection standards. The platform covers multiple regulatory frameworks including HIPAA/HITECH for healthcare data, PCI DSS for payment card information, and GDPR for European data protection requirements. The solution offers courses for different roles and compliance needs, including training for business associates, covered entities, data handlers, IT professionals, and account data supervisors. Course content addresses specific regulatory requirements such as PCI DSS 4.0.1, GDPR principles, data transfers outside the EU, and protected health information safeguarding. The platform is designed for organizations that handle sensitive information and need to maintain regulatory compliance. Content is developed by instructional design professionals and compliance experts using adult-learning principles. The training aims to establish privacy-conscious practices across organizations. The solution includes knowledge base support, phone and email-based customer support, and offers volume discounting for different organization sizes. Plans are available for small to large organizations with flexible pricing options.