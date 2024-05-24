Greenbone Schwachstellen-Management-Tool Description

Greenbone Schwachstellen-Management-Tool is a cloud-based vulnerability management solution that provides comprehensive vulnerability scanning for IT infrastructure. The tool scans both publicly accessible systems and internal networks to identify security weaknesses across an organization's attack surface. The platform utilizes one of the largest vulnerability databases globally, which is updated at least once daily with the latest security tests. In urgent cases, updates are deployed multiple times per day. The service is hosted in German data centers to ensure GDPR compliance and data sovereignty. Users can access the system through a web-based interface or API. The tool provides detailed risk overviews of IT environments and recommends measures to reduce cyber risk. Scanning of non-public systems is enabled through a downloadable gateway that can be installed within the target network. The platform offers automated scanning capabilities with customizable reporting. Users can configure the system to send notifications only when specific risk thresholds are exceeded. All updates and maintenance are handled automatically by the service provider. The solution includes flexible billing options based on the number of IP addresses scanned. A 14-day free trial is available for evaluation purposes.