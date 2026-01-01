Cybersift Tutela Logo

Cybersift Tutela

Vulnerability assessment platform with phishing detection and data leak monitoring

Vulnerability Management
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Cybersift Tutela Description

Cybersift Tutela is a vulnerability assessment solution that performs network scanning to identify security weaknesses and potential exploitation points. The platform conducts infrastructure scans to detect vulnerabilities and provides compliance support through automated reporting. The solution includes three primary functions: phishing detection, data leak detection, and vulnerability scanning. For phishing detection, Tutela monitors the visible and dark web for malicious activity, analyzing websites, URLs, and SSL certificates to identify similarities to legitimate URLs. The data leak detection capability allows organizations to define monitored data assets and receive notifications when leakages occur, with support for document tokenization and fake credential deployment to trap malicious actors. The vulnerability scanning component cross-references exploit databases to prioritize vulnerabilities based on exploitation likelihood. The platform provides asset inventory management, web filtering, and host forensics capabilities. Tutela generates customized automated reports that can be configured based on organizational requirements. The solution offers threat prioritization based on severity levels and provides detailed vulnerability lists for monitoring potential security risks. The platform is designed to support information security standards compliance while providing visibility across network assets.

Cybersift Tutela FAQ

Common questions about Cybersift Tutela including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Cybersift Tutela is Vulnerability assessment platform with phishing detection and data leak monitoring developed by CyberSift. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Asset Inventory, Compliance, Dark Web Monitoring.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →