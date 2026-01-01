Cybersift Tutela
Vulnerability assessment platform with phishing detection and data leak monitoring
Cybersift Tutela
Vulnerability assessment platform with phishing detection and data leak monitoring
Cybersift Tutela Description
Cybersift Tutela is a vulnerability assessment solution that performs network scanning to identify security weaknesses and potential exploitation points. The platform conducts infrastructure scans to detect vulnerabilities and provides compliance support through automated reporting. The solution includes three primary functions: phishing detection, data leak detection, and vulnerability scanning. For phishing detection, Tutela monitors the visible and dark web for malicious activity, analyzing websites, URLs, and SSL certificates to identify similarities to legitimate URLs. The data leak detection capability allows organizations to define monitored data assets and receive notifications when leakages occur, with support for document tokenization and fake credential deployment to trap malicious actors. The vulnerability scanning component cross-references exploit databases to prioritize vulnerabilities based on exploitation likelihood. The platform provides asset inventory management, web filtering, and host forensics capabilities. Tutela generates customized automated reports that can be configured based on organizational requirements. The solution offers threat prioritization based on severity levels and provides detailed vulnerability lists for monitoring potential security risks. The platform is designed to support information security standards compliance while providing visibility across network assets.
Cybersift Tutela FAQ
Common questions about Cybersift Tutela including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Cybersift Tutela is Vulnerability assessment platform with phishing detection and data leak monitoring developed by CyberSift. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Asset Inventory, Compliance, Dark Web Monitoring.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership