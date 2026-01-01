Cybersift Tutela Description

Cybersift Tutela is a vulnerability assessment solution that performs network scanning to identify security weaknesses and potential exploitation points. The platform conducts infrastructure scans to detect vulnerabilities and provides compliance support through automated reporting. The solution includes three primary functions: phishing detection, data leak detection, and vulnerability scanning. For phishing detection, Tutela monitors the visible and dark web for malicious activity, analyzing websites, URLs, and SSL certificates to identify similarities to legitimate URLs. The data leak detection capability allows organizations to define monitored data assets and receive notifications when leakages occur, with support for document tokenization and fake credential deployment to trap malicious actors. The vulnerability scanning component cross-references exploit databases to prioritize vulnerabilities based on exploitation likelihood. The platform provides asset inventory management, web filtering, and host forensics capabilities. Tutela generates customized automated reports that can be configured based on organizational requirements. The solution offers threat prioritization based on severity levels and provides detailed vulnerability lists for monitoring potential security risks. The platform is designed to support information security standards compliance while providing visibility across network assets.