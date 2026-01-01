RapidFire Tools Network Detective Pro
IT risk mgmt toolkit for network assessment, vuln scanning & compliance
RapidFire Tools Network Detective Pro
IT risk mgmt toolkit for network assessment, vuln scanning & compliance
RapidFire Tools Network Detective Pro Description
RapidFire Tools Network Detective Pro is an IT risk management platform that provides network scanning, vulnerability management, change detection, and compliance capabilities. The platform consists of four main modules: Network Detective Pro for network assessments and IT risk identification, VulScan for vulnerability scanning and threat discovery, Cyber Hawk for detecting unauthorized network changes and suspicious activity, and Compliance Manager GRC for automating governance, risk, and compliance processes. The platform collects data from on-premises machines, cloud environments, and remote devices to identify IT issues and measure risk across the infrastructure. It supports automated scheduling for network assessments, vulnerability scans, change detection, and compliance management tasks. Network Detective Pro performs hardware audits and endpoint data collection through agents installed on domain controllers. VulScan conducts internal and external vulnerability scanning with multi-tenant console capabilities. Cyber Hawk monitors for critical IT changes and unauthorized modifications. Compliance Manager GRC generates documentation and supporting forms for regulatory requirements including HIPAA, NIST CSF, ISO 27002, CIS Controls, FTC Safeguard Rule, AICPA SOC 2, and POPIA. The platform targets managed service providers (MSPs) and internal IT departments, offering reporting capabilities for technology business reviews and client presentations.
RapidFire Tools Network Detective Pro FAQ
Common questions about RapidFire Tools Network Detective Pro including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
RapidFire Tools Network Detective Pro is IT risk mgmt toolkit for network assessment, vuln scanning & compliance developed by RapidFire Tools. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Cloud Security, Multi Tenant.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership