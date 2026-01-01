RapidFire Tools Network Detective Pro Description

RapidFire Tools Network Detective Pro is an IT risk management platform that provides network scanning, vulnerability management, change detection, and compliance capabilities. The platform consists of four main modules: Network Detective Pro for network assessments and IT risk identification, VulScan for vulnerability scanning and threat discovery, Cyber Hawk for detecting unauthorized network changes and suspicious activity, and Compliance Manager GRC for automating governance, risk, and compliance processes. The platform collects data from on-premises machines, cloud environments, and remote devices to identify IT issues and measure risk across the infrastructure. It supports automated scheduling for network assessments, vulnerability scans, change detection, and compliance management tasks. Network Detective Pro performs hardware audits and endpoint data collection through agents installed on domain controllers. VulScan conducts internal and external vulnerability scanning with multi-tenant console capabilities. Cyber Hawk monitors for critical IT changes and unauthorized modifications. Compliance Manager GRC generates documentation and supporting forms for regulatory requirements including HIPAA, NIST CSF, ISO 27002, CIS Controls, FTC Safeguard Rule, AICPA SOC 2, and POPIA. The platform targets managed service providers (MSPs) and internal IT departments, offering reporting capabilities for technology business reviews and client presentations.