Greenbone Cloud Service
Greenbone Cloud Service
Greenbone Cloud Service Description
Greenbone Vulnerability Management Tool is a cloud-based vulnerability scanning solution that monitors IT infrastructure for security vulnerabilities. The tool provides vulnerability scanning capabilities for both publicly accessible systems and internal networks through a downloadable gateway component. The platform maintains a vulnerability database that receives updates at least once daily, with more frequent updates in urgent cases. Scans are performed automatically after initial configuration, generating reports without requiring manual intervention. Users can configure the system to send notifications only when specific risk thresholds are exceeded. The service is hosted in German data centers with encrypted data storage and no connections to third countries, supporting GDPR compliance requirements. The tool offers access through both an API and a web-based user interface. Billing is flexible and based on the number of IP addresses scanned. Users can pay via credit card for smaller deployments or arrange invoicing for purchases of 250 or more IP addresses. A 14-day free trial is available for evaluation purposes. The platform handles all maintenance and updates automatically, eliminating the need for manual system administration once scans are configured.
Greenbone Cloud Service FAQ
