Greenbone OPENVAS REPORT Description
OPENVAS REPORT is a vulnerability management solution that centralizes and visualizes security data from multiple OPENVAS SCAN Appliances. The platform provides a dashboard that consolidates vulnerability scan results from distributed scanners and locations into a unified view. The solution displays IT assets and their associated vulnerabilities in a structured format, providing context about asset ownership, criticality, and application dependencies. It processes scan data from any number of OPENVAS SCAN Appliances and presents security information through an intuitive interface. OPENVAS REPORT includes filtering and drill-down capabilities to prioritize vulnerabilities by relevance. The platform supports custom severity levels, tags, and guidelines for compliance mapping. Users can generate reports tailored for different audiences including management, IT teams, and auditors. The solution offers export functionality and API access for integration with existing security workflows and third-party systems. It features a database structure designed for performance in large-scale network environments. OPENVAS REPORT is developed by Greenbone, a company with over 15 years of experience in vulnerability management and partnership with the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI). The product is scheduled for availability in May 2025 and can be deployed as an add-on to existing Greenbone infrastructure.
