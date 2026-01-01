Greenbone OPENVAS REPORT Logo

Greenbone OPENVAS REPORT

Centralized dashboard for aggregating & visualizing OpenVAS scan data

Vulnerability Management
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Greenbone OPENVAS REPORT Description

OPENVAS REPORT is a vulnerability management solution that centralizes and visualizes security data from multiple OPENVAS SCAN Appliances. The platform provides a dashboard that consolidates vulnerability scan results from distributed scanners and locations into a unified view. The solution displays IT assets and their associated vulnerabilities in a structured format, providing context about asset ownership, criticality, and application dependencies. It processes scan data from any number of OPENVAS SCAN Appliances and presents security information through an intuitive interface. OPENVAS REPORT includes filtering and drill-down capabilities to prioritize vulnerabilities by relevance. The platform supports custom severity levels, tags, and guidelines for compliance mapping. Users can generate reports tailored for different audiences including management, IT teams, and auditors. The solution offers export functionality and API access for integration with existing security workflows and third-party systems. It features a database structure designed for performance in large-scale network environments. OPENVAS REPORT is developed by Greenbone, a company with over 15 years of experience in vulnerability management and partnership with the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI). The product is scheduled for availability in May 2025 and can be deployed as an add-on to existing Greenbone infrastructure.

Greenbone OPENVAS REPORT FAQ

Common questions about Greenbone OPENVAS REPORT including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Greenbone OPENVAS REPORT is Centralized dashboard for aggregating & visualizing OpenVAS scan data developed by Greenbone AG. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Assessment, Dashboard.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →