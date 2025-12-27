Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Auth0 Platform is a commercial ciam tool by Okta. Frontegg CIAM is a commercial ciam tool by Frontegg. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ciam fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Developer teams building customer-facing applications need Auth0 Platform because it eliminates the authentication infrastructure tax, letting engineers ship passwordless login and adaptive MFA without building IAM from scratch. The platform covers NIST CSF 2.0 PR.AA identity and access control requirements across cloud deployments at scale, and its Organizations feature handles B2B multi-tenancy patterns that otherwise require months of custom work. Skip this if your priority is on-premises federation or you need deep authorization policy engines; Auth0's fine-grained authorization APIs are solid but secondary to its authentication strength.
Startups and SMBs building multi-tenant SaaS products should choose Frontegg CIAM to ship customer identity without hiring a dedicated IAM engineer; the platform's pre-built multi-tenant architecture and admin portal let product teams delegate identity management to end customers rather than building it themselves. The vendor's 73-person team and cloud-only deployment mean you're not managing infrastructure, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage in identity management and access control confirms baseline security controls are present. Skip this if you need deep compliance certifications like FedRAMP or SOC 2 Type II attestation before deployment, or if your customer base demands on-premises options.
Developer-focused customer identity platform for authentication & authorization
Customer identity platform with SSO, SCIM, and multi-tenant management
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Common questions about comparing Auth0 Platform vs Frontegg CIAM for your ciam needs.
Auth0 Platform: Developer-focused customer identity platform for authentication & authorization. built by Okta. Core capabilities include Universal Login with customizable branding and UI components, Passwordless authentication, Social login..
Frontegg CIAM: Customer identity platform with SSO, SCIM, and multi-tenant management. built by Frontegg. Core capabilities include Single Sign-On (SSO), SCIM provisioning, Multi-tenant architecture with per-account configurations..
Both serve the CIAM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in single sign-on (sso). Auth0 Platform differentiates with Universal Login with customizable branding and UI components, Passwordless authentication, Social login. Frontegg CIAM differentiates with SCIM provisioning, Multi-tenant architecture with per-account configurations, Role-based access control (RBAC).
Auth0 Platform is developed by Okta. Frontegg CIAM is developed by Frontegg. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Auth0 Platform and Frontegg CIAM serve similar CIAM use cases: both are CIAM tools, both cover Authentication, Authorization. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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