Frontegg CIAM

Startups and SMBs building multi-tenant SaaS products should choose Frontegg CIAM to ship customer identity without hiring a dedicated IAM engineer; the platform's pre-built multi-tenant architecture and admin portal let product teams delegate identity management to end customers rather than building it themselves. The vendor's 73-person team and cloud-only deployment mean you're not managing infrastructure, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage in identity management and access control confirms baseline security controls are present. Skip this if you need deep compliance certifications like FedRAMP or SOC 2 Type II attestation before deployment, or if your customer base demands on-premises options.