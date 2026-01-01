Lookout Smishing AI Logo

Lookout Smishing AI

AI-powered smishing detection for SMS, MMS, and RCS messages on mobile devices

Lookout Smishing AI Description

Lookout Smishing AI is a mobile threat defense solution that protects against SMS phishing (smishing) attacks targeting smartphones. The product uses Suspicious Intent Detection technology to identify and block malicious links and social engineering attempts in SMS, MMS, and RCS messages. The solution analyzes tone, language patterns, and sender behavior to detect manipulative messages, including plain text attacks that do not contain links or attachments. It provides real-time alerting to security teams when threats are detected while maintaining user privacy. The platform offers visibility into smishing attack patterns, including information about targeted users, attack frequency, and origin points. Security teams can correlate sender identity, phishing payloads, device data, and attack timelines to identify coordinated campaigns. The solution supports both iOS and Android devices across managed and unmanaged environments, including corporate-owned and personal devices (BYOD). It includes customizable user education prompts that trigger during active threats to increase awareness. Lookout Smishing AI provides detailed event data through a management console and integrates with security infrastructure for centralized monitoring and response workflows. The solution addresses mobile-specific attack vectors, including threats to multi-factor authentication systems that rely on mobile devices for one-time passwords and authentication tokens.

Lookout Smishing AI FAQ

Common questions about Lookout Smishing AI including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Lookout Smishing AI is AI-powered smishing detection for SMS, MMS, and RCS messages on mobile devices developed by Lookout. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Android Security, BYOD.

