DataKrypto FHEnom for AI: FHE-based solution securing AI models and data throughout training and inference. built by DataKrypto. Core capabilities include Fully homomorphic encryption for AI operations, Trusted Execution Environment integration, Zero-knowledge AI framework..

HiddenLayer AISec Platform: Platform for securing AI models and autonomous agents across their lifecycle. built by HiddenLayer. Core capabilities include Automated model and agent artifact scanning, CI/CD pipeline integration for AI security, Runtime detection and response for AI applications..

Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.