DataKrypto FHEnom for AI: FHE-based solution securing AI models and data throughout training and inference. built by DataKrypto. Core capabilities include Fully homomorphic encryption for AI operations, Trusted Execution Environment integration, Zero-knowledge AI framework..

Enveil Secure AI: PETs-powered encrypted ML training, inference, and validation across data silos. built by Enveil. Core capabilities include Encrypted ML model evaluation and inference, Encrypted federated learning for model training across decentralized datasets, Encrypted model validation..

Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.