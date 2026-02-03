Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DataKrypto FHEnom for AI is a commercial ai model security tool by DataKrypto. Enveil Secure AI is a commercial ai model security tool by Enveil. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai model security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market teams shipping AI models that handle regulated data or face IP theft risk should evaluate FHEnom for AI because it's one of the few solutions that encrypts data during training and inference, not just at rest. The platform covers GDPR and CCPA compliance while protecting against data poisoning attacks, addressing both PR.DS data security and ID.RA risk assessment in ways most AI security tools don't attempt. Skip this if your constraint is cost per inference or you need sub-millisecond latency; FHE encryption still carries meaningful performance overhead, and a 23-person vendor means you're betting on execution rather than 24/7 support depth.
Mid-market and enterprise teams that need to train ML models across data silos without exposing raw sensitive data should evaluate Enveil Secure AI; encrypted federated learning is the rare tool that actually solves the "how do we collaborate on ML without moving regulated data" problem. The platform covers NIST PR.DS (data security) and PR.PS (platform security) meaningfully, which matters when your compliance team is already nervous about moving healthcare or financial datasets into the cloud. Skip this if your priority is catching adversarial attacks on existing models in production; Enveil's strength is protecting training data and cross-organizational inference, not hardening deployed models against evasion.
FHE-based solution securing AI models and data throughout training and inference
PETs-powered encrypted ML training, inference, and validation across data silos.
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Common questions about comparing DataKrypto FHEnom for AI vs Enveil Secure AI for your ai model security needs.
DataKrypto FHEnom for AI: FHE-based solution securing AI models and data throughout training and inference. built by DataKrypto. Core capabilities include Fully homomorphic encryption for AI operations, Trusted Execution Environment integration, Zero-knowledge AI framework..
Enveil Secure AI: PETs-powered encrypted ML training, inference, and validation across data silos. built by Enveil. Core capabilities include Encrypted ML model evaluation and inference, Encrypted federated learning for model training across decentralized datasets, Encrypted model validation..
Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DataKrypto FHEnom for AI differentiates with Fully homomorphic encryption for AI operations, Trusted Execution Environment integration, Zero-knowledge AI framework. Enveil Secure AI differentiates with Encrypted ML model evaluation and inference, Encrypted federated learning for model training across decentralized datasets, Encrypted model validation.
DataKrypto FHEnom for AI is developed by DataKrypto. Enveil Secure AI is developed by Enveil. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DataKrypto FHEnom for AI and Enveil Secure AI serve similar AI Model Security use cases: both are AI Model Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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