Consilio PII Tools Logo

Consilio PII Tools

On-premises tool for discovering, analyzing, and remediating PII/PCI/PHI data

Data Protection
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if Consilio PII Tools is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

Consilio PII Tools Description

Consilio PII Tools is a data discovery and remediation solution that scans for personally identifiable information (PII), payment card information (PCI), and protected health information (PHI) across digital assets. The tool operates on-premises with AI-based detection capabilities, ensuring that scanned data does not leave the organization's network during analysis. The solution scans over 400 file formats across multiple storage locations including local file systems, cloud storage, databases, and email systems. It provides discovery, reporting, remediation, and compliance capabilities for organizations managing sensitive data. Use cases include compliance audits, breach investigations, data migrations, and consultant assessments. The tool generates interactive reports that detail affected individuals, data locations, and exposure levels. Person Cards functionality automatically aggregates all detected data associated with each individual across the entire scanned inventory. Remediation features include in-place redaction and pseudonymization for common file formats such as PDF, Excel, and images. The tool supports scheduled and incremental scans for ongoing compliance monitoring. A REST API is available for workflow automation and integration into existing security processes. The solution is designed for audit teams, IT security professionals, data protection officers, consultants, and managed service providers who need to assess and manage sensitive data exposure across client environments.

Consilio PII Tools FAQ

Common questions about Consilio PII Tools including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Consilio PII Tools is On-premises tool for discovering, analyzing, and remediating PII/PCI/PHI data developed by PII Tools. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Compliance, Data Classification.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
513
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
288
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
151
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

14
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

8
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →