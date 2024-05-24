Consilio PII Tools Description

Consilio PII Tools is a data discovery and remediation solution that scans for personally identifiable information (PII), payment card information (PCI), and protected health information (PHI) across digital assets. The tool operates on-premises with AI-based detection capabilities, ensuring that scanned data does not leave the organization's network during analysis. The solution scans over 400 file formats across multiple storage locations including local file systems, cloud storage, databases, and email systems. It provides discovery, reporting, remediation, and compliance capabilities for organizations managing sensitive data. Use cases include compliance audits, breach investigations, data migrations, and consultant assessments. The tool generates interactive reports that detail affected individuals, data locations, and exposure levels. Person Cards functionality automatically aggregates all detected data associated with each individual across the entire scanned inventory. Remediation features include in-place redaction and pseudonymization for common file formats such as PDF, Excel, and images. The tool supports scheduled and incremental scans for ongoing compliance monitoring. A REST API is available for workflow automation and integration into existing security processes. The solution is designed for audit teams, IT security professionals, data protection officers, consultants, and managed service providers who need to assess and manage sensitive data exposure across client environments.