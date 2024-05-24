Consilio PII Tools
On-premises tool for discovering, analyzing, and remediating PII/PCI/PHI data
Consilio PII Tools
On-premises tool for discovering, analyzing, and remediating PII/PCI/PHI data
Founder & Fractional CISO
Not sure if Consilio PII Tools is right for your team?
Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.
→Align tool selection with your actual business goals
→Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)
→Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs
→Stop researching, start deciding
→Questions that reveal if the tool actually works
→Most companies never ask these
→The costs vendors hide in contracts
→How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing
Consilio PII Tools Description
Consilio PII Tools is a data discovery and remediation solution that scans for personally identifiable information (PII), payment card information (PCI), and protected health information (PHI) across digital assets. The tool operates on-premises with AI-based detection capabilities, ensuring that scanned data does not leave the organization's network during analysis. The solution scans over 400 file formats across multiple storage locations including local file systems, cloud storage, databases, and email systems. It provides discovery, reporting, remediation, and compliance capabilities for organizations managing sensitive data. Use cases include compliance audits, breach investigations, data migrations, and consultant assessments. The tool generates interactive reports that detail affected individuals, data locations, and exposure levels. Person Cards functionality automatically aggregates all detected data associated with each individual across the entire scanned inventory. Remediation features include in-place redaction and pseudonymization for common file formats such as PDF, Excel, and images. The tool supports scheduled and incremental scans for ongoing compliance monitoring. A REST API is available for workflow automation and integration into existing security processes. The solution is designed for audit teams, IT security professionals, data protection officers, consultants, and managed service providers who need to assess and manage sensitive data exposure across client environments.
Consilio PII Tools FAQ
Common questions about Consilio PII Tools including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Consilio PII Tools is On-premises tool for discovering, analyzing, and remediating PII/PCI/PHI data developed by PII Tools. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Compliance, Data Classification.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership