Kriptos is a data classification platform that uses AI algorithms to automatically analyze, classify, and label sensitive data across endpoints, servers, and cloud environments. The platform analyzes document content and context to determine sensitivity levels and identify personal data (PII) and payment card information (PCI). The system applies visual labels and metadata tags to classified documents, supporting four classification levels: Confidential, Restricted, Internal Use, and Public. These labels integrate with cybersecurity tools including DLP and CASB solutions to enable data protection policies. Kriptos provides a web console that offers visibility into data access, location, and usage patterns. The platform supports automated discovery, classification, and labeling (DCL) workflows to reduce manual effort and human error in data inventory processes. The solution addresses use cases in risk management, audit and compliance, and regulatory requirements. It classifies historical data and customizes classification algorithms based on organizational data classification policies. The platform generates risk insights to help prioritize data protection efforts and supports audit management processes.

Kriptos AI-Driven Data Classification is AI-driven data classification platform for automated discovery & labeling developed by Kriptos. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, CASB.

