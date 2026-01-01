ZeroThreat Sensitive Data Detection
Detects sensitive data (PII, PHI, PCI) across application stacks
ZeroThreat Sensitive Data Detection Description
ZeroThreat Sensitive Data Detection is a data discovery and protection tool that identifies sensitive data across application stacks. The tool scans for personally identifiable information (PII), protected health information (PHI), and payment card industry (PCI) data. The solution supports compliance requirements for GDPR, HIPAA, and ISO standards through automated data discovery capabilities. It operates without requiring configuration and provides scan results for identifying where sensitive data resides within an organization's infrastructure. The tool is designed to help organizations minimize data-related risks by locating sensitive information that may be exposed or improperly stored. It functions as part of a broader data protection strategy to help security teams understand their sensitive data landscape and take appropriate protective measures.
