ZeroThreat Sensitive Data Detection Logo

ZeroThreat Sensitive Data Detection

Detects sensitive data (PII, PHI, PCI) across application stacks

Data Protection
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

ZeroThreat Sensitive Data Detection Description

ZeroThreat Sensitive Data Detection is a data discovery and protection tool that identifies sensitive data across application stacks. The tool scans for personally identifiable information (PII), protected health information (PHI), and payment card industry (PCI) data. The solution supports compliance requirements for GDPR, HIPAA, and ISO standards through automated data discovery capabilities. It operates without requiring configuration and provides scan results for identifying where sensitive data resides within an organization's infrastructure. The tool is designed to help organizations minimize data-related risks by locating sensitive information that may be exposed or improperly stored. It functions as part of a broader data protection strategy to help security teams understand their sensitive data landscape and take appropriate protective measures.

ZeroThreat Sensitive Data Detection FAQ

Common questions about ZeroThreat Sensitive Data Detection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

ZeroThreat Sensitive Data Detection is Detects sensitive data (PII, PHI, PCI) across application stacks developed by ZeroThreat. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, Data Classification, Data Protection.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →