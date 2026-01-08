Cloudbric VPN
VPN service for privacy protection and unrestricted content access
Cloudbric VPN
VPN service for privacy protection and unrestricted content access
Cloudbric VPN Description
Cloudbric VPN is a virtual private network service that provides encrypted internet connectivity across mobile and desktop platforms. The service conceals user IP addresses from Internet Service Providers and encrypts traffic to protect personal information including search history and physical location data. The VPN utilizes the WireGuard protocol for connection performance and operates on cloud-based infrastructure. It features a private DNS system to prevent information leakage and does not collect personal identification data, traffic data, or search history. The service supports one-click connection activation and offers virtual location selection to enable access to geographically restricted content. The interface is designed for use across multiple operating systems and devices. Platform support includes Windows 10 (64-bit), macOS Ventura 13 and later for desktop systems, and Android 5.0 and iOS 15 and later for mobile devices. The VPN is available through Google Play Store and Apple App Store for mobile installations, with direct downloads available for desktop platforms.
Cloudbric VPN is VPN service for privacy protection and unrestricted content access developed by Cloudbric. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Anonymity, Cloud, Cross Platform.
