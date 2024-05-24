HMA VPN Description

HMA VPN is a virtual private network service that provides encrypted internet connections for users across multiple platforms including Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, and Android TV. The service operates 1100+ VPN servers across 290+ locations in 210+ countries. The VPN client supports Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10, and 11, macOS versions from Sierra through Sonoma (14), iOS 12-17, and Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) or later. Linux configurations are available for Ubuntu, CentOS, Debian, Fedora, and other distributions. HMA VPN operates servers at 20 Gbps speeds and does not log IP addresses or online activity. A single subscription allows protection of up to five devices simultaneously across supported platforms. The service includes dedicated streaming and P2P connection servers. Available features include Lightning Connect for fast server connections, Split-Tunneling to route specific traffic through the VPN, and a Kill Switch to prevent data leaks if the VPN connection drops. HMA VPN offers a 7-day trial period and a 30-day money-back guarantee. Subscription plans are available in 12-month, 24-month, and 36-month durations with pricing starting from $2.99 per month.