AVG Secure VPN Description

AVG Secure VPN is a virtual private network service that encrypts internet traffic and masks user IP addresses and locations. The service uses 256-bit AES encryption to secure network connections across various internet activities including browsing, banking, shopping, and communications. The VPN provides access to more than 100 server locations globally, allowing users to connect through different geographic regions. It supports simultaneous connections on up to 10 devices across Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS platforms. The service includes automatic connection features that can be configured to activate under specific conditions. Users can select server locations manually or allow the system to automatically connect to optimal servers based on performance metrics. AVG Secure VPN operates on public and private Wi-Fi networks, encrypting data transmitted over these connections. The service is designed to prevent tracking of online activities by internet service providers, network administrators, and other third parties. The product offers a 60-day trial period and includes a 30-day money-back guarantee for paid subscriptions. Subscription plans are available for 1-year, 2-year, and 3-year terms with multi-device support included in all tiers.