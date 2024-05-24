Hotspot Shield VPN for TV Description

Hotspot Shield VPN for TV is a virtual private network application designed for smart TVs, Fire TV devices, and Android TV boxes. The service provides access to over 1800 VPN servers across 80+ countries and 115+ virtual locations, allowing users to stream content from different geographical regions. The product uses a proprietary Hydra VPN protocol for connection speeds. It supports installation on smart TVs with Google Play Store, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and Android TV boxes. The service offers military-grade encryption to protect web traffic and blocks malware and phishing sites. Premium subscriptions include unlimited bandwidth for streaming without data caps. Users can connect up to 10 devices simultaneously with a single Premium account across multiple platforms including Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, Linux, and TV devices. The service provides 24/7 technical support for Premium members and includes a 45-day money-back guarantee. The VPN encrypts user traffic to prevent monitoring by ISPs, hackers, and other third parties. The service does not record VPN browsing activity in a way that can be associated back to individual users.