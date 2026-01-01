Clear Infosec Red Teaming
Red team services simulating adversarial attacks to test security defenses
Clear Infosec Red Teaming
Red team services simulating adversarial attacks to test security defenses
Clear Infosec Red Teaming Description
Clear Infosec Red Teaming is a professional service that conducts adversary simulations to assess organizational security defenses. The service executes simulated real-time targeted attacks in multiple phases, developing scenarios for each infrastructure asset and conducting comprehensive assessments for tested components. The service employs diverse attack methods including phishing, social engineering, exploitation of vulnerable services, proprietary adversarial tools, and physical access approaches. Red team operations utilize evasion, deception, and stealth techniques to mimic sophisticated threat actors. The service follows the MITRE ATT&CK framework in adversarial simulations, assessing the entire attack chain from intelligence gathering through sustained access control. Engagements are customized to business requirements and security maturity levels, covering open-source intelligence (OSINT), network reconnaissance, custom social engineering, and phishing campaigns. Assessments target cloud environments, hybrid infrastructures, and DevOps pipelines. The service provides comprehensive post-engagement reports with actionable insights for risk remediation and delivers measurable effectiveness ratings for both attack and defense areas to support strategic decision-making.
Clear Infosec Red Teaming FAQ
Common questions about Clear Infosec Red Teaming including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Clear Infosec Red Teaming is Red team services simulating adversarial attacks to test security defenses developed by Clear Infosec. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Attack Simulation, Cloud Security, Hybrid Environments.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership