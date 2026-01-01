Clear Infosec Red Teaming Logo

Clear Infosec Red Teaming

Red team services simulating adversarial attacks to test security defenses

Services
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Clear Infosec Red Teaming Description

Clear Infosec Red Teaming is a professional service that conducts adversary simulations to assess organizational security defenses. The service executes simulated real-time targeted attacks in multiple phases, developing scenarios for each infrastructure asset and conducting comprehensive assessments for tested components. The service employs diverse attack methods including phishing, social engineering, exploitation of vulnerable services, proprietary adversarial tools, and physical access approaches. Red team operations utilize evasion, deception, and stealth techniques to mimic sophisticated threat actors. The service follows the MITRE ATT&CK framework in adversarial simulations, assessing the entire attack chain from intelligence gathering through sustained access control. Engagements are customized to business requirements and security maturity levels, covering open-source intelligence (OSINT), network reconnaissance, custom social engineering, and phishing campaigns. Assessments target cloud environments, hybrid infrastructures, and DevOps pipelines. The service provides comprehensive post-engagement reports with actionable insights for risk remediation and delivers measurable effectiveness ratings for both attack and defense areas to support strategic decision-making.

Clear Infosec Red Teaming FAQ

Common questions about Clear Infosec Red Teaming including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Clear Infosec Red Teaming is Red team services simulating adversarial attacks to test security defenses developed by Clear Infosec. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Attack Simulation, Cloud Security, Hybrid Environments.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →