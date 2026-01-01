Clear Infosec Red Teaming Description

Clear Infosec Red Teaming is a professional service that conducts adversary simulations to assess organizational security defenses. The service executes simulated real-time targeted attacks in multiple phases, developing scenarios for each infrastructure asset and conducting comprehensive assessments for tested components. The service employs diverse attack methods including phishing, social engineering, exploitation of vulnerable services, proprietary adversarial tools, and physical access approaches. Red team operations utilize evasion, deception, and stealth techniques to mimic sophisticated threat actors. The service follows the MITRE ATT&CK framework in adversarial simulations, assessing the entire attack chain from intelligence gathering through sustained access control. Engagements are customized to business requirements and security maturity levels, covering open-source intelligence (OSINT), network reconnaissance, custom social engineering, and phishing campaigns. Assessments target cloud environments, hybrid infrastructures, and DevOps pipelines. The service provides comprehensive post-engagement reports with actionable insights for risk remediation and delivers measurable effectiveness ratings for both attack and defense areas to support strategic decision-making.