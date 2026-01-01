DeepStrike Penetration Testing
DeepStrike Penetration Testing
DeepStrike Penetration Testing Description
DeepStrike provides manual penetration testing services that simulate real-world attacks to identify security vulnerabilities in systems and applications. The service employs security professionals who conduct assessments manually rather than relying on automated tools, operating like actual threat actors to discover security weaknesses. The service includes a proprietary dashboard for tracking vulnerabilities and remediation progress in real-time. DeepStrike offers continuous penetration testing capabilities to assess security risks introduced with code updates and changes. The team holds globally recognized security certifications and has been recognized in hall of fame programs by Fortune 500 companies for vulnerability discoveries. Testing engagements involve multiple team members working collaboratively on each assessment. DeepStrike provides customizable and redacted reports for different stakeholders and ensures compliance with standards including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, and HIPAA. The service includes unlimited retesting of remediated vulnerabilities at no additional cost and validates discovered vulnerabilities before reporting them to clients. The company maintains testing history data to document thoroughness of assessments and offers integration capabilities with backlog management systems to streamline vulnerability tracking workflows.
DeepStrike Penetration Testing FAQ
Common questions about DeepStrike Penetration Testing including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
