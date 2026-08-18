BU Creative Disaster Simulation Description

BU Creative Disaster Simulation is a professional service that conducts large-scale cyber crisis simulation exercises designed to test organizational resilience under realistic, high-pressure conditions. The service goes beyond traditional tabletop exercises by immersing technical teams, management, and legal/PR stakeholders in simulated crisis scenarios. It covers a range of incident types and follows a structured five-phase methodology. Scenario Types: - Full cyber incident simulations: ransomware outbreaks, insider sabotage, supply-chain compromise - Combined cyber and physical impact scenarios (e.g., data center outage paired with a cyberattack) - Executive-level tabletop exercises with injects targeting PR, legal, compliance, regulators, and customers - Integration with SOC/iSOC environments to test detection, escalation, and incident response playbooks Methodology: 1. Scenario Design - custom attack and crisis scenarios aligned to industry and critical processes 2. Execution - multi-day or short intense simulations mixing technical injects, business decisions, and communication challenges 3. Observation & Measurement - tracking responses, timing, escalation, and stakeholder collaboration 4. Debrief & Gap Analysis - identifying strengths, weaknesses, and bottlenecks in crisis management 5. Improvement Roadmap - tailored recommendations for IR playbooks, continuity plans, and governance frameworks Deliverables include a scenario package (custom scripts, injects, and playbooks), a gap analysis report covering technology, process, communication, and governance, an executive summary with business impact assessment, and updated playbooks with training recommendations. Target audience: enterprises, government agencies, critical infrastructure operators, and organizations subject to strict compliance or continuity requirements.