Cyber crisis simulation service testing org resilience via realistic incident scenarios.
Cyber crisis simulation service testing org resilience via realistic incident scenarios.
BU Creative Disaster Simulation is a professional service that conducts large-scale cyber crisis simulation exercises designed to test organizational resilience under realistic, high-pressure conditions. The service goes beyond traditional tabletop exercises by immersing technical teams, management, and legal/PR stakeholders in simulated crisis scenarios. It covers a range of incident types and follows a structured five-phase methodology. Scenario Types: - Full cyber incident simulations: ransomware outbreaks, insider sabotage, supply-chain compromise - Combined cyber and physical impact scenarios (e.g., data center outage paired with a cyberattack) - Executive-level tabletop exercises with injects targeting PR, legal, compliance, regulators, and customers - Integration with SOC/iSOC environments to test detection, escalation, and incident response playbooks Methodology: 1. Scenario Design - custom attack and crisis scenarios aligned to industry and critical processes 2. Execution - multi-day or short intense simulations mixing technical injects, business decisions, and communication challenges 3. Observation & Measurement - tracking responses, timing, escalation, and stakeholder collaboration 4. Debrief & Gap Analysis - identifying strengths, weaknesses, and bottlenecks in crisis management 5. Improvement Roadmap - tailored recommendations for IR playbooks, continuity plans, and governance frameworks Deliverables include a scenario package (custom scripts, injects, and playbooks), a gap analysis report covering technology, process, communication, and governance, an executive summary with business impact assessment, and updated playbooks with training recommendations. Target audience: enterprises, government agencies, critical infrastructure operators, and organizations subject to strict compliance or continuity requirements.
Common questions about BU Creative Disaster Simulation including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
BU Creative Disaster Simulation is Cyber crisis simulation service testing org resilience via realistic incident scenarios, developed by B.U. Creative. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Tabletop Exercises, Ransomware, Critical Infrastructure.
BU Creative Disaster Simulation offers the following core capabilities:
BU Creative Disaster Simulation integrates natively with SOC, iSOC. Integration support lets security teams connect BU Creative Disaster Simulation to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
BU Creative Disaster Simulation is deployed as a on-premises solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize security operations. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
BU Creative Disaster Simulation is built for security teams handling Tabletop Exercises, Ransomware, Critical Infrastructure, Playbooks. It supports workflows including custom cyber crisis scenario design aligned to industry and critical processes, multi-day or short-form simulation execution with technical and business injects, executive-level tabletop exercises with pr, legal, compliance, and regulator injects. Teams typically adopt BU Creative Disaster Simulation when they need to security operations capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/bu-creative-disaster-simulation
BU Creative Disaster Simulation is a commercial Security Operations solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.bucreative.it/servizi/disaster-simulation or contact B.U. Creative directly.
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Compare all BU Creative Disaster Simulation alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/bu-creative-disaster-simulation
BU Creative Disaster Simulation is for security teams and organizations that need Tabletop Exercises, Ransomware, Critical Infrastructure, Playbooks, Security Gap Analysis. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Security Operations tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/security-operations
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