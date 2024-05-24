BlackBerry SecuSUITE Description

BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a mobile encryption solution designed for secure communications on mobile devices. The product provides NSA-certified encryption for voice calls, messaging, and file sharing. It is used by government agencies and intelligence organizations requiring government-grade security for mobile communications. The solution focuses on protecting critical data through encrypted communications channels. SecuSUITE is part of BlackBerry's Secure Communications division, which delivers purpose-built solutions for secure voice, messaging, file sharing, and mobile security. The product is designed to protect conversations and identities while enabling digital sovereign control and compliance. It has been certified to meet security standards required by government and intelligence agencies. SecuSUITE addresses threats to mobile communications infrastructure and provides encryption to protect against unauthorized access to voice and data communications. The solution is positioned for organizations requiring high-assurance mobile security, particularly those in government, defense, and critical infrastructure sectors that need to maintain confidentiality of communications and achieve compliance with security regulations.