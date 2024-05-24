BlackBerry SecuSUITE Logo

BlackBerry SecuSUITE

NSA-certified mobile encryption solution for secure voice and messaging

Endpoint Security Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

BlackBerry SecuSUITE Description

BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a mobile encryption solution designed for secure communications on mobile devices. The product provides NSA-certified encryption for voice calls, messaging, and file sharing. It is used by government agencies and intelligence organizations requiring government-grade security for mobile communications. The solution focuses on protecting critical data through encrypted communications channels. SecuSUITE is part of BlackBerry's Secure Communications division, which delivers purpose-built solutions for secure voice, messaging, file sharing, and mobile security. The product is designed to protect conversations and identities while enabling digital sovereign control and compliance. It has been certified to meet security standards required by government and intelligence agencies. SecuSUITE addresses threats to mobile communications infrastructure and provides encryption to protect against unauthorized access to voice and data communications. The solution is positioned for organizations requiring high-assurance mobile security, particularly those in government, defense, and critical infrastructure sectors that need to maintain confidentiality of communications and achieve compliance with security regulations.

BlackBerry SecuSUITE FAQ

Common questions about BlackBerry SecuSUITE including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

BlackBerry SecuSUITE is NSA-certified mobile encryption solution for secure voice and messaging developed by BlackBerry. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, Encryption, File Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

6
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
516
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
310
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
194
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
188
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox