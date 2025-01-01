Mobile Data Protection

Mobile data protection solutions for securing corporate data on smartphones, tablets, and mobile devices.

Explore 5 curated cybersecurity tools, with 14,802+ visitors searching for solutions

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Services Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO Services

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance

Mobilen Shield Logo
Mobilen Shield

A secure mobile network solution that implements post-quantum encryption, decentralized architecture, and multi-layered authentication to protect mobile communications against current and future cyber threats.

LinkLiar Logo
LinkLiar

LinkLiar is a status menu app for spoofing MAC addresses to enhance privacy on MacBook.

TaintDroid Logo
TaintDroid

Realtime privacy monitoring service for smartphones that analyzes how apps handle private information.

House Logo
House

House: A runtime mobile application analysis toolkit with a Web GUI, powered by Frida, written in Python.

LockUp Logo
LockUp

An Android-based self-defense application against forensic imaging tools like Cellebrite UFED.

