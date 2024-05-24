Top Alternatives to BlackBerry SecuSUITEEndpoint Security
NSA-certified mobile encryption solution for secure voice and messaging
38 Alternatives to BlackBerry SecuSUITE
Identity & data protection tool for desktop & mobile with keystroke protection
iOS privacy sandbox with anti-fingerprinting, encrypted storage, and P2P comms
Secure mobile comms platform for defence, approved to NATO Restricted/OFFICIAL SENSITIVE.
Cloud-based MSP platform for device encryption, access control & compliance.
Endpoint encryption & automated risk response for PCs and Macs.
Mobile data protection via encryption & remote wipe for iOS/Android BYOD.
Server security tool providing encryption, access control & device visibility.
Secure removable storage & data transport hardware for sensitive environments.
Encrypted mobile voice & messaging app for enterprise secure comms.
Centralized USB endpoint protection platform for managing encrypted USB devices.
Hardware-encrypted USB flash drives with PIN auth and remote management.
Hardware-encrypted USB flash drive with centralized enterprise management.
FIPS 140-2 hardware-encrypted external HDD with keypad PIN auth.
Hardware-embedded laptop security enforcing time/location-based data access policies.
Secure messaging app that keeps data off devices via a virtual backend.
SaaS VMI platform delivering zero-data-on-device secure mobile access.
Virtual BYOD platform for secure, CMMC-compliant CUI access from mobile devices.
Virtual BYOD workspace for HIPAA-compliant ePHI access on personal devices.
VMI app delivering virtualized Android workspaces via encrypted pixels on BYOD devices.
Virtual mobile workspace for secure BYOD with zero local data storage.
VMI app enabling Army BYOD access to NIPRNet & gov apps w/ no data on device.
Mobile app for encrypted voice calls & messaging with no server data storage.
Encrypted mobile voice & messaging app using post-quantum cryptography.
Software-based hardware-grade security for apps and devices via sTEE™.
VMI streams a virtual Android workspace to BYOD devices, storing zero data locally.
Virtualizes Android apps on remote servers, streaming them to mobile devices.
Hardware-encrypted USB drive with onboard keypad PIN authentication.
Hardware-encrypted USB flash drives with PIN-based authentication.
Hardware-encrypted external drives for secure portable data storage.
SaaS console for remote management of SecureData encrypted USB drives.
Hardware-encrypted self-encrypting drive with AES-256 and PIN auth.
Encrypted voice, video, messaging & file transfer app for Android & iOS.
Security suite protecting corporate data on unmanaged BYOD devices.
Enterprise mobile security platform for BYOD with containerization & MDM.
An Android-based self-defense application against forensic imaging tools like Cellebrite UFED.
House: A runtime mobile application analysis toolkit with a Web GUI, powered by Frida, written in Python.
Realtime privacy monitoring service for smartphones that analyzes how apps handle private information.
LinkLiar is a status menu app for spoofing MAC addresses to enhance privacy on MacBook.