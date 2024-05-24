Ayalon Cyber Living Logo

Ayalon Cyber Living

by Surance.io

Mobile app for home network security scanning and device management

Endpoint Security Commercial
Cloud|Startup, SMB
Home NetworkNetwork ScanningIosAndroid Security+1
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore Endpoint Security18 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
MCPThe entire cybersecurity market, one prompt awayTry MCP Access

Ayalon Cyber Living Description

Ayalon Cyber Living is a mobile application designed to provide cybersecurity protection for home networks. The application is available for both iOS and Android platforms and requires users to register using their mobile phone number and insurance policy information. The application performs network scanning to identify connected devices on the home network. Users must ensure all devices are powered on and connected to the home network before initiating the scan. The scanning process requires users to grant necessary permissions to the application for proper functionality. After the initial scan, the system evaluates vulnerabilities of devices on the network and provides recommendations for securing the home network. Users can approve or remove devices from their device list by marking them accordingly. The application assigns tasks and recommendations that, when completed, aim to reduce the likelihood of cyber attacks affecting the network and connected devices. The registration process involves entering a policy number and associated identification number. Users receive a verification code on their device to complete the registration. The application requires entering the postal code of the home network location during the setup process.

Ayalon Cyber Living FAQ

Common questions about Ayalon Cyber Living including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Ayalon Cyber Living is Mobile app for home network security scanning and device management developed by Surance.io. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Home Network, Network Scanning, IOS.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Push Security Logo
Push Security
Zero Trust
CybersecRadars Logo
CybersecRadars
Threat Management
Hudson Rock Logo
Hudson Rock
Threat Management
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

Nubo VMI Logo
Nubo VMI

Server-hosted mobile virtualization platform delivering apps via thin client.

0
NinjaOne Mobile Device Management Logo
NinjaOne Mobile Device Management

MDM solution for managing Android and Apple devices alongside other endpoints

0
Jamf for Mobile Logo
Jamf for Mobile

MDM platform for managing and securing iOS, iPadOS, Android, and Apple devices

0
Jamf for Mac Logo
Jamf for Mac

Mac MDM and endpoint security platform for enterprise device management

0
Jamf Now Logo
Jamf Now

MDM solution for small businesses to manage and secure Apple devices

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Assessment
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Intelligence Platforms
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI Red Teaming
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Information and Event Management
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
524
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
413
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
299
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
296
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
289
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox