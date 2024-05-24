Ayalon Cyber Living Description
Ayalon Cyber Living is a mobile application designed to provide cybersecurity protection for home networks. The application is available for both iOS and Android platforms and requires users to register using their mobile phone number and insurance policy information. The application performs network scanning to identify connected devices on the home network. Users must ensure all devices are powered on and connected to the home network before initiating the scan. The scanning process requires users to grant necessary permissions to the application for proper functionality. After the initial scan, the system evaluates vulnerabilities of devices on the network and provides recommendations for securing the home network. Users can approve or remove devices from their device list by marking them accordingly. The application assigns tasks and recommendations that, when completed, aim to reduce the likelihood of cyber attacks affecting the network and connected devices. The registration process involves entering a policy number and associated identification number. Users receive a verification code on their device to complete the registration. The application requires entering the postal code of the home network location during the setup process.
Ayalon Cyber Living FAQ
Common questions about Ayalon Cyber Living including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Ayalon Cyber Living is Mobile app for home network security scanning and device management developed by Surance.io. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Home Network, Network Scanning, IOS.
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